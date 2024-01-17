MONETT, Mo. — Some residents in Monett are unhappy with a sales-tax funded project they voted on and passed back in 2015 and is just now coming to fruition.

The problem — that project comes with the displacement of a handful of local business, who are now left with some big decisions.

“Don’t take the property of unwilling owners. When the history of Monett is told, the story of how this was done will live on much longer than the why that it was done,” one Monett resident said.

He’s talking to city officials and representatives from MoDOT. Representing the popular opinion among most Monett residents right now: he’s asking for the roundabout project to be stopped, the one that would take over this intersection (below).

But, there are local businesses throughout the intersection and if the project goes off as planned, these businesses would be gone, like Wellbaum Tire Service, which has been there for 75 years — through three generations.

“We’re in mid-air. You know, it’s not good what’s happening. I don’t know how they can do this to people who have been there for that long,” said Gary Wellbaum, Wellbaum Tire Services Owner.

Wellbaum Tire Services in Monett Owner Gary Wellbaum

The push for this roundabout stems from concerns about public safety — specially, bad wrecks due to poor visibility and confusion on right-of-ways.

“I’m there six days a week and in 5 years, there were only 3 accidents,” said Wellbaum.

Just across the street from Wellbaum’s is D and C Service Center, owned by Joey Coheney.

“It’s an extremely dangerous intersection. I see a wreck or a close call almost every day,” said Coheney.

D and C Service Center in Monett Owner Joey Coheney

He’s in complete support of the roundabout even though the city will have to buy out his property.

“As long as it’s for the safety of the public, I’m fine with that.”

In 2015, voters in Monett passed a half-cent sales tax to fund traffic projects. But at that time the focus was on another project and residents told us, they didn’t think those funds would also produce a roundabout.

“But we are quite a ways into the project at this point. It will be very difficult to try and go a different direction. The city council has for years moved forward with engineering plans, with trying to execute the vision that was laid out in that plan, that was supported by voters numerous times,” said Chris Weiner, City of Monett, Administrator.

In 2015, the project was estimated to cost over $7 million. The new cost is unknown, but expected to be higher.