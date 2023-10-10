MONETT, Mo. — A Monett man is charged in connection to alleged child sex crimes.

Adrian Jasso, 24, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possessing child pornography.

Last week, Monett Police received a tip from a woman who said she found explicit pictures on a 15-year-old’s phone and those pictures were shared between the teen and Jasso through snapchat. Police say screenshots showed a conversation where Jasso asks the teen for nude pictures and to have sex with him on multiple occasions.

A second person told police he asked the teen about a relationship with Jasso, and the teen admitted to having sexual contact with Jasso.