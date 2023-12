BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — One man is dead following a crash, last night (Friday) – in Barry County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol – the crash happened just before 9:00 p.m., last night – on Highway B, about five miles west of Purdy.

MSHP officials report that 19-year-old Austin Breazzeal from Pierce City was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle rear-ended the back of a Ford F-150, driven by 73-year-old Bryce Morris, of Shell Knob.