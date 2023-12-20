BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The search for a missing Barry County woman comes to a tragic end.
Dorothy Lewis, 67, of Exeter, was reported missing on December 15th. Authorities located her Monday night and said she was the victim of a single-car crash in a rural area 6 miles west of Exeter.
- Missing woman found deceased in single-vehicle crash
- Applesauce products linked to five Missouri child lead poisoning cases
- Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Famer Ed Budde dies at 83
- Missouri Supreme Court reverses multi-million dollar judgment against Mercy Hospital in shooting case
- Submerged vehicle tied to 2013 missing person’s case found in Missouri pond
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said her Toyota Corolla was found down an embankment on Farm Road 10-10. The official crash report says the crash happened on the 15th.