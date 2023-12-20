MONETT, Mo. — The Barry-Lawrence County Ambulance District is collaborating with the Scott Regional Technology Center and the “Center for Advanced Professional Studies” in Monett to introduce a brand-new EMT certification course for high school seniors in Barry and Lawrence County.

“It is three days a week, during the afternoon, during their high school hours, so they can attend it just like a high school class would be attended. This program is an EMT Basic Program, so it teaches the fundamentals of emergency medicine,” said Mason Brewer, Barry-Lawrence County Paramedic/Instructor.

Starting in January, students taking classes at the “Scott Tech Center” or who are enrolled in the “GO-CAPS Monett” program can take classes with real paramedics guiding them through the certification process.

“Whether they want to be a nurse, paramedic, physician, this program will allow them to gain clinical experience and provide a stepping stone. It will also provide them an opportunity to work while attending higher education,” said Brewer.

“Then I found out EMT was a thing, and I was like yeah, that looks fun, and then I got into shadowing with them, I had a great experience with them, so much fun, I gotta see what they do, what they don’t do, how to do it, that kind of stuff,” said Erik Chavez, Monett Senior.

Erik Chavez is a senior at Monett High School and says experiences like these give him insight into what he wants to do after graduation.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for a while, so it’s a great opportunity for me to start, just to get knowledge on it. A great stepping stone like Mason said, it can help me more, on becoming a nurse or a paramedic,” said Chavez.

The first day of the program starts January 8th, a day before the rest of the Monett School District heads back to school.