PURDY, Mo. — Authorities say two teens spent some extra time at school — but their focus wasn’t classwork.

A statement from the Purdy Police Department states a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old juvenile targeted the high school back on April 22nd.

Officers allege the pair got into the office through the ceiling and found keys they used throughout the school.

They are accused of stealing a large amount of money, a championship ring, and a few other items.

The suspects allegedly then took a school vehicle on a joyride and later abandoned it in the school parking lot.

Police are asking the Barry County Prosecutor for charges of 2nd-degree burglary, stealing, and stealing a motor vehicle.