CASSVILLE, Mo. — A new physician has been added to the list of practitioners at CoxHealth Cassville Clinic, the clinic announced in a press release.

Dr. Whitney Davis is a board-certified family physician who sees patients of all ages with a variety of health differences, including chronic medical conditions and complex health issues. Dr. Davis also provides counseling on prevention and healthy lifestyles.

“I like to think of the family medicine doctor as the helper of the medical sector,” said. Dr. Davis. “I enjoy being the helper; I’m here to assist my patients in whatever manner is best for their safety and health.”

She graduated from Reeds Springs High School before she earned her degree in Kansas City. She completed her residency program with CoxHealth Family Medicine in Springfield, Missouri.

“This is my home, so it only felt natural to choose to care for patients here,” said Dr. Davis. “I like the slower pace of life in a rural setting; I love driving to work and seeing many more cows than cars.”

Dr. Davis is accepting new patients, and those interested can follow this link here or call 417-847-3500 for more information.