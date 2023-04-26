MONETT, Mo. — In a few months, a local hospital will discontinue its birthing services.

By July 1st, Cox Monett Hospital will close its inpatient labor and delivery unit. Hospital leaders said it’s due to a struggle to find doctors for the services.

Over the last year, Cox Health has tried several approaches to recruit OB/GYN doctors, including working with an outside firm. Right now, the hospital has only two specialized on-site family practice physicians for OB/GYN services.

The health system is working to transfer patients to Springfield for OB/GYN care.