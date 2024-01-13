MONETT, Mo. — An area child advocacy center is now bigger and better.

The Monett campus of the “Children’s Center of Southwest Missouri” recently underwent an expansion.

The project included remodeling some of the existing facility – and the addition of 1,500 square feet of new space.

Officials say the result is a better level of service to victims and their family members.

“We used to have families sometimes have to wait outside whenever we had multiple cases or therapies sometimes would overlap, and now we have that additional waiting rooms and our families able to come in and have some privacy and confidentiality,” said Jazmine Rodriquez, Forensic Interviewer.

The project started back in April and was completed and dedicated last month.

It cost about a million dollars — and was funded by a combination of donations, tax credits and grants.