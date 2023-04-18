CASSVILLE, Mo. — Would you believe it’s been nearly two years since students at a Cassville elementary school have been able to enjoy a playground at school?

That all changed Tuesday. Eunice Thomas Elementary opened its brand new, ADA-accessible playground to its pre-K through 2nd-grade students.

It’s part of a $4,000,000 bond issue that was approved by voters in 2019 and used to develop and expand early childhood programs. The new early childhood center was built on the school’s old playground.

Meaning the opening was a long time coming.

“For them to come out and get to spend time together, playing games, learning sportsmanship, and sharing and cooperation, while still getting to use equipment like this it’s just really important to us,” said Dusty Reid, Director of Facilities and Operations.

“I like this playground because there are lots of new things that we haven’t had before and the most, my most favorite thing is the rock walls and that climb, the stairs kind of but it’s a little different than stairs and I really like that they added different swings,” said Paisley Raylehman.

The school also has a new playground for its 3rd through 5th-grade students. It opens for them Wednesday.