CASSVILLE, Mo. — It’s been more than 20 years since Cassville High School had a performing arts center, but that’ll soon change.

“Speaking specifically through competition-wise, I feel like it’s been rough because we haven’t had an actual stage, no lights to practice on, no actual props, no movement,” said Audrey Gosvener, Cassville High School 12th grader.

However, Cassville School District officials have come up with a plan to help fix those issues. Students and staff broke ground Thursday morning on a new 29,000 square foot performing arts center. The Board of Education approved a $9 million no tax increase bond question to fund the project in April of this year.

“We just want to thank the community for their support and the school board that has helped us make this happen,” said Dusty Reid, Cassville School District Director of Operations and Facilities.

School officials tell us the structure will house all of the fine arts departments like band, choir, and theatre, and the parking lot will be structured so the band can utilize it for practice. Additionally, the building can be used by community groups, and it’ll serve as the new location for school assemblies.

“I am excited for the opportunity it brings to people coming after high school, like in the future because we already have great programs. So this just gives a better opportunity,” said Gosvener.

Gosvener adds that prior to the new structure, students practiced and performed in the cafeteria, putting them at a disadvantage.

“Especially like a lot of the bigger schools that we try to compete with, they have these opportunities, and so they are kind of like ahead of the game.”

The project is expected to be complete by December of next year.