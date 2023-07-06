BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — An Eagle Rock man is dead after a single-vehicle crash along Missouri Route 86 Wednesday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, James Riordan,53, was driving eastbound about a mile south of Eagle Rock just before 6 p.m. when his pickup truck veered off the right side of the highway. Despite returning to the roadway, Riordan’s truck went into a skid and crossed to the left side of the road where it hit an embankment and tree before overturning.

Riordan was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Todd McCoy around 6:45. His remains were transported to Fohn’s Funeral Home in Cassville.

This is Troop D’s 68th fatality for 2023.