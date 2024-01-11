BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A man is in custody after a nearly 12-hour standoff in Barry County.

Deputies with the Barry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property owner’s dispute with a squatter Wednesday morning. The land owner said Phillip Curtis was staying in a camper on his property and would not leave, prompting him to call authorities.

When deputies arrived they entered Curtis’ camper to find him under a blanket. Officers say Curtis told them he had a gun and would shoot them and himself if forced to come out.

Deputies evacuated and contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist. After running his name authorities say they found Curtis had two warrants out of Greene County.

They said Curtis was eventually taken into custody hours later around 6:30 p.m. without injuries. He was later transported to the Greene County Jail.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd said he expects 5-6 new charges in the case.