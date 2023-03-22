CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities believe the discovery of human skeletal remains in rural Crawford County could be linked to a woman missing for over eight years.

The remains were found Wednesday near Mound Ridge Road at Meramec Springs Park in Cook Station, located nearly two hours southwest of St. Louis.

Crawford County deputies spent the past several days searching around the area for evidence. After recovering several items, the sheriff’s office says findings “are consistent with an open missing persons case from Crawford County involving Amanda Caudill.”

Amanda Caudill – (Photo from Missing Person Clearinghouse via Missouri State Highway Patrol).

Caudill was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2014, along with a .270 rifle, a camouflage coat, Muck boots, and her cell phone.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says it found a rifle, phone and several items of clothing “consistent” with her case in a very remote area. Investigators also recovered a driver’s license belonging to Caudill.

The sheriff’s office has turned over remains to the Crawford County Coroner for ID purposes. Despite the new evidence linked to Caudill, the sheriff’s office says “it may be several months before any confirmation of identity.”

“The Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with members of the Caudill family advising them of the preliminary findings. The investigation is ongoing and when further information is developed it will be released,” said the agency in a Facebook post Friday.

The remains were found after a hunter came across a few suspicious items of clothing Tuesday evening on private property. Crawford County investigators obtained a search warrant, and found skeletal remains, along with the clothing, the next day.

Authorities said there are four people reported missing from the Crawford County area.