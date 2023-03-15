AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora High School and Robinson Elementary were placed on a “soft lockdown” on Wednesday morning, March 15.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department confirmed that a suspect was barricaded several blocks away from the school around 8:30 am, causing the school to go into lockdown as a precaution.

The Aurora Superintendent’s Office confirmed that the High School and Robinson Elementary were on a soft lockdown this morning.

The police department said that the incident was quickly resolved without injuries and that the lockdown was strictly precautionary.

“Thanks to the APD for always thinking about the safety of students and staff at Aurora R-VIII,” said Superintendent Billy Redus in a press release.