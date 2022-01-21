Ashcroft Revokes Commission of St. Louis Notary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A St. Louis woman’s notary commission was revoked after she pleaded guilty to ordering over 900 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards from China, according to the Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

The 23-year-old woman, Morgan Webb, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal misdemeanor for intentionally buying 989 fake cards, which were labeled on a shipping manifest as thank-you cards.

Webb worked worked as a St. Louis notary until Ashcroft’s Notaries and Commissions Unit stripped her of her notary commission Thursday. This unit which works within Ashcroft’s office “appoints commission notaries public and authenticates official acts of the governor.”

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said in a statement that notaries serve a vital role and should be held to the highest standard: “Our society today has an increased dependence on notarization. The notary process enables confidence and engenders trust – and, therefore, it is an important part in the legal structure … Notaries are accountable for following the law – we cannot tolerate illegal activities or intentional misconduct. It is important that we safeguard the integrity of notaries and what they do.”

The revocation letter from Ashcroft’s office to Webb read, “You are hereby notified that your notary commission is being revoked upon your plea of guilty in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.”