The annual report also highlights MoDOT revenue streams, major projects, and unfunded transportation needs

MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) released its annual report that breaks down the department’s revenue streams, which shows how funds are used and what investments were made to the state’s transportation infrastructure.

The report also highlights major construction projects and unfunded needs.

The report is four separate documents: The Year in Review, The Citizen’s Guide to Transportation Funding, The Financial Snapshot, and MoDOT’s Results Document.

You can view the full report from MoDot, HERE.