ST. LOUIS – Adam Wainwright, just a few months into his retirement from baseball, plans to release his first studio album early next year.

Wainwright announced Wednesday via Twitter that his first full album will be available to fans on Feb. 23.

Until then, fans can enjoy one sample from his album on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. Wainwright just released the song “Time To Fly,” an ode to his time with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Wainwright performed “Time To Fly” during a postgame concert at Busch Stadium in late-September as part of his sendoff celebration. He also debuted the tunes “Hey Y’all” and “A Song Will Bring You Back” during the concert.

Wainwright picked up guitar as a hobby during the 2021-22 offseason, particularly during the MLB lockout. As time passed and videos of his music came around, he gained the support of country artists Gary Baker, Greg Barnhill, and many others to pursue music as more than just a hobby.

Many first publicly learned of Wainwright’s music endeavors during a Sunday Night Baseball start against the Atlanta Braves last year when ESPN introduced fans to a Wainwright-made hit titled “Sounds Real Good To Me.”

Since then, Uncle Charlie has performed a charity concert in Springfield, Illinois, surprisingly sang the National Anthem in front of tens of thousands of Cardinals fans on Opening Day, and delivered a postgame concert at Busch Stadium in his final weekend as a MLB player.

Wainwright finished his career in the Top 3 among all-time Cardinals pitchers in wins (200), innings pitched (2,668.1), games started (410) and strikeouts (2,202).