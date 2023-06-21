KSNF/KODE — 823 bridges are rated “poor” in the state of Missouri. 15 are in the Joplin metro area.

That includes this one on North Main near Ozark Christian College.

The findings come from a 2022 “MoDOT” report. 110 bridges in southwest Missouri’s 9-county area were found to be rated “poor” – using “Federal Highway Administration” criteria.

They’re rated on a 9-point scale. “9” is a new bridge — anything rated “4” or less is considered “poor”. A “2” rating is closed.

According to MoDOT – the average age of bridges across the state is 48 years – and most of them were designed to last 50 years.

Missouri has the nation’s 7th largest system of roads and bridges — but funding is 45th in revenue per mile.

Want to see a map of the “poor” rated bridges?

Follow the link here to MoDOT’s website, here.