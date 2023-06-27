BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — A man drowned in Table Rock Lake Monday morning, June 26.

Harry A. Chamberlain, 62, of Shell Knob, was pronounced dead at the recovery scene at 11:45 a.m. on June 27, a day after he went missing.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning incident report, troopers were called to help with the incident at 6 a.m. on June 26 near the King’s River arm of Table Rock Lake at the Missouri Route 86 bridge in Barry County.

The investigation showed that Chamberlain went fishing and could have fallen over the side of his 12-foot 2022 Sun Dolphin utility boat. Troopers searched the area, but he was not found until the following morning.