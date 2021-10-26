500 pounds of meth; 11 St. Louisians arrested in massive drug trafficking ring

ST. LOUIS — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) busted a large-scale, multi-state drug trafficking ring and 11 people from St. Louis have been arrested for their role.

According to a recent 16-count indictment, this was a long-running drug distribution conspiracy operating in Missouri, California, Arizona, and Texas.

Court documents state law enforcement seized:

Approximately 50 pounds of fentanyl

500 pounds of methamphetamine

50 firearms

More than $400,000 in drug proceeds

Court documents also state the conspiracy included mailing and shipping packages containing large amounts of illegal drugs to be distributed around St. Louis and other cities in the United States.

According to the DEA, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. 50 pounds fentanyl is roughly 22 kilograms. That is enough to kill approximately 11 million people.

When it comes to 500 pounds of meth, WSPA reported earlier this year the street value of that amount of meth is approximately $8 million.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and its law enforcement partners have investigated this drug trafficking network for the past three years. Officials say the network is operated largely by violent gangs around the country.

“The drug cell we dismantled with operations in various states in the United States and Mexico has no regard for the people around them and will take whatever actions necessary to protect their profit and themselves,” said Colin Dickey, DEA St. Louis Division Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

Here is a list of the defendants indicted in the case.

Stephen Griffin: M, St. Louis, 27

Kenny Thomas: M, St. Louis, arrested in Mexico, 38

Raymundo Deleon: M, in custody in Los Angeles, 40

Kyanna Canales: F, arrested in Phoenix, 19

Ariel Navarez-Gonzalez: M, arrested in Phoenix, 20

Troy Mills: M, St. Louis, 30

Arieawn Dillon: M, St. Louis, 26

Daveon Barnes: M, St. Louis, 27

Dalvin Wiley: M, St. Louis, 29

Crystal Miller: F, St. Louis, 27

Latoya Wilson: F, St. Louis, 40

Steven Hilliard: M, St. Louis, 30

Andrew Prout: M, in custody in Missouri, 28

Ariel Randall: F, St. Louis, 26

Jessica Alvarez: F, arrested in Los Angeles, 40

Larry Martinez-Soto: M, arrested in Phoenix, 24

Sanela Demirovic: F, St. Louis, 31

Several agencies were involved in the case including police departments in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Shrewsbury, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Ballwin, and Maryland Heights.