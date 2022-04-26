ST. LOUIS – President Joe Biden pardoned or commuted the sentences of nearly 80 imprisoned inmates on Tuesday. Five Missourians appear on the president’s clemency list.

The five Missouri residents and most of the others on this list were jailed on drug charges.

Brandon Todd Berry – Sikeston, Missouri

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine (Eastern District of Missouri).

Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (October 19, 2010).

Commutation Grant: Sentence to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

David C. Frazier – St. Louis, Missouri

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute a mixture containing cocaine; maintaining a drug involved premises (Eastern District of Missouri).

Sentence: 144 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (May 21, 2014).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Paul A. Lupercio – Blue Springs, Missouri

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana and five kilograms or more of cocaine (Western District of Missouri).

Sentence: 240 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (May 8, 2008).

Commutation Grant: Sentence to expire on August 24, 2022, leaving intact and in effect the 10-year term of supervised release.

Byron James Miller – St. Louis, Missouri

Offense:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute in excess of 500 grams of cocaine (Eastern District of Missouri). Possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession of heroin in a federal prison (District of Central Illinois).

Sentence:

292 months of imprisonment, 10-year term of supervised release (June 6, 1997); amended to 188 months of imprisonment, eight-year term of supervised release (December 17, 2019). 210 months of imprisonment, three-year term of supervised release (March 5, 1999).

Prison sentences and terms of supervised release in each case to run consecutively.



Commutation Grant: Sentences commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the consecutive eight and three-year terms of supervised release.

David L. Zouck – Buffalo, Missouri

Offense: Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine; distribution of five grams or more of actual methamphetamine (Western District of Missouri).

Sentence: 132 months of imprisonment, five-year term of supervised release (March 30, 2016).

Commutation Grant: Sentence commuted to expire on April 26, 2023, with the remainder to be served in home confinement, leaving intact and in effect the five-year term of supervised release.

Now entering his 16th month in office, President Biden has issued more grants of clemency than his five predecessors had at this point in their terms, according to clemency statistics kept by the Department of Justice. Since the George H.W. Bush administration, presidents typically wait until the final months of their terms in office to issue a sizeable bulk of commutations and pardons. Biden’s recent commutations do not yet appear on the DoJ website.

As of April 5, the Biden administration received 5,412 commutation requests and 311 pardon requests.