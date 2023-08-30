In response to a GoFundMe campaign — KC Chiefs Defensive Tackle, Chris Jones says, "this is not me, do not send no money"

#95, Chris Jones — defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs — recently came forward to uncover a deceptive GoFundMe campaign that has been impersonating him — and misleading his fans to contribute. (Photo courtesy: The Associated Press)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Chris Jones is getting some unwanted attention, thanks to an online fundraiser that was found to be a scam — or at the very least — a deceptive attempt by someone, to pocket some easy cash.

Several weeks ago — a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, the world’s largest crowdfunding website, was created to allegedly raise millions of dollars for Chiefs #95, Chris Jones.

According to the GoFundMe page, the goal was to reach a staggering $10 million — all from donations to the online fundraising campaign.

Despite the millions of dollars Jones has earned playing for the Chiefs defense, the GoFundMe page is titled, “I need $10,000,000 more to play football.” Those “needs” are followed by a close-up photo of Jones in his Chief’s football jersey.

Deceptive Fundraiser Shared On Social Media

Just one day after the GoFundMe page was created — A user who calls himself, “dirt” on the social media platform “X” (formally known as Twitter), was the first person to share the GoFundMe campaign on his X profile. The post included a personal comment that said, “Chris Jones has started a go fund me for the Chiefs to be able to afford him this year. Please chip in if you can. Every dollar helps.” Just two weeks after the GoFundMe share was posted on “X,” it has reached two million views.

A deceptive GoFundMe campaign was shared to the social media platform “X” (formally known as Twitter), by someone impersonating pro football player, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Because the online fundraising effort appears to come directly from the Chief’s defensive tackle, it didn’t take long for word to reach Chris Jones, who quickly set the record straight. Taking to social media, Jones warned fans on X about the deceptive fundraising scheme — with a goal of stopping any further donations to the GoFundMe account.

Replying to the GoFundMe campaign share, originally posted by the user, “dirt” — Chris Jones responded with a post of his own: “Lol. This is not me do not send no money to this.”

Chris Jones responds to a fraudulent GoFundMe account in his name — telling people on X, “…this is not me.”

The title of the GoFundMe page is written in first-person — making it look like Jones is asking for $10 million. It’s easy to see why many people were led to believe that the Chiefs player created the fundraising ploy — despite the name of the GoFundMe account, which is listed as “David Trevino.”

On August 19th — one day after Jones denounced the GoFundMe page — X user, “dirt,” shared the fundraising campaign once again — only this time, the share included a completely different personal comment: “Thank you all for your donations. I just purchased a brand new bass boat and a set of Miura custom irons! (As well as 25 guns but we won’t tell the IRS that).”

The X user who first shared the deceptive GoFundMe campaign — later admitted his intentions for the $43,000+ in donations allegedly collected by the scam.

Created on August 17th — the crowdfunding campaign has raised an alleged $43,726 from 1,723 donations (as of the date/time of this publication).

Thanks to Jones, who quickly denounced this fraudulent GoFundMe — any future donations to this scam of a fundraiser, are unlikely, now that people are aware the money reportedly goes in to the pocket of an alleged scammer.

Fake GoFundMe Created During Contract Dispute

Christopher Deshun Jones, 29, is a defensive tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs. He played college football at Mississippi State, and was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. (Photo courtesy: The Associated Press)

Jones is in the final year of his contract with the team, and has found himself in, what you could call, a contract dispute. According to a league source, “…Jones wants an extension with the Chiefs that will make him at least the second-highest-paid player at his position.” His current four-year contract with the Chiefs pays out $80 million, with 3/4th of that money guaranteed.

Many people (especially Chiefs fans) say the 29-year-old defensive tackle has a solid case when it comes to asking his team for more money. As an essential part of the Chiefs’ defense in their Super Bowl win last season, there’s no question why Chiefs fans want him to keep him at Arrowhead.

As a contract negotiation tactic, Jones is currently staying away from the team on a hold out, even though he’s still under contract with the Chiefs. This is a violation of his contract terms, which began when he failed to show up for training camp. Violating his contract earns him a $50,000 fine per day. Jones recently announced on social media that he’s willing to stay off the field until Week 8, if necessary.

Defensive tackle, Chris Jones tells the world through social media that he can afford the monetary penalties that come with violating the terms of his contract with the NFL team in Kansas City.

As of yesterday (8/29) the Chiefs have fined Jones $1.8 million, but he doesn’t appear to be in financial hurt. In fact, Jones publicly said, “I can afford it.” For now — He continues to hold out, in hopes of a new contract with KC.