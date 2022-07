JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson and the General Assembly have approved funding for the state’s railroad system.

More than $3 million has been green-lighted for the state’s Freight Enhancement Program, the largest investment for the program in a decade.

Overall, it’s designed to improve safety, service, and stability.

MODOT officials say the plan is to create a better and more resilient freight system in Missouri.

