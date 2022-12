PLEASANT HILL, Mo. – More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.

According to Gary Lowder, an HSMO spokesman, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on Dec. 22 at a property in Pleasant Hill, Missouri. Animal control agents from Harrisonville and Raymore took the dogs and kept them at a local shelter until the HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Forced arrived to bring them to St. Louis.