New portion of hunting season meant to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. — Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters harvested 11,705 deer during the state’s new chronic wasting disease (CWD) portion of the firearms deer-hunting season, which took place from November 22nd through the 26th in CWD Management Zone counties.

Of the 11,705 deer harvested, 4,707 were antlered bucks, 1,074 were button bucks, and 5,924 were does. Get harvest numbers for the new CWD Portion by county (you can see how many deer were harvested in each county, HERE).

According to MDC, the CWD portion was timed to occur during the end of the primary rut when deer movement is typically good and hunter interest remains high.

Hunters were allowed to use any unfilled firearms deer hunting permits during the CWD portion and had to abide by the statewide limit of one antlered deer during the firearms deer season, all portions combined.

Hunters also had to abide by county-specific firearms antlerless permit numbers. CWD testing was not required during the CWD portion, but voluntary CWD testing is available through the entire deer season.

MDC initiated the new portion to increase deer harvest in the CWD Management Zone to help slow the spread of the disease. The CWD Management Zone consists of the following counties in or near where CWD has been found:

Adair

Barry

Barton

Bollinger

Caldwell

Camden

Carroll

Cedar

Chariton

Christian

Clark

Clay

Clinton

Crawford

Dallas

Franklin

Gasconade

Greene

Grundy

Hickory

HowelL

Jasper

Jefferson

Knox

Laclede

Linn

Livingston

Macon

Madison

McDonald

Mercer

Montgomery

Oregon

Ozark

Pemiscot

Perry

Polk

Pulaski

Putnam

Ray

Ripley

Schuyler

St. Charles

St. Clair

St. Francois

Ste. Genevieve

Stone

Sullivan

Taney

Vernon

Warren

Washington

Archery deer hunting continues through January 15, 2024. The late antlerless portion of firearms deer season starts on December 2nd and runs through January 10 in open counties. You find more information on the MDC’s website, HERE.