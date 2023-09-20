JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Safety Program is partnering with the popular ride-sharing company, Uber to keep people from driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone booking a ride in the state of Missouri, using the Uber app, can save $10 per ride by using the voucher code: SoberMO23.

Missouri is just one of five states to receive a grant of $25,000 from Uber’s “Decide To Ride” campaign, which is funding the ride vouchers through the end of 2023.

The $10 ride credit can be used up to two times through the end of the year. They can be used any day of the week, during the hours of 5:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., anywhere that Uber operates within the state of Missouri.

“We’ve seen anywhere from 23 impaired driving fatalities in November and December, up to 47 all the way back in 2017. It’s always a bad time to lose somebody in an impaired driving crash, but especially during, and leading up to the holiday season. We really want to focus on that time of the year since there seems to be a lot more people going out,” said Highway Safety Program Administrator, Scott Jones.

Out of 2,500 total vouchers, 500 have been used so far.