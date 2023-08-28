LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — One person has died, and three others were injured in the Lake of the Ozarks after a boating incident on Saturday evening.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred after the boat was operating too close to a dock, struck a large wake and then struck a breakwater. There were four occupants aboard the boat.

44-year-old woman Nicolette McKenna from Sunrise Beach, Missouri, died from her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was a 60-year-old male who went to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. He is also from Sunrise Beach.

The two other occupants were 21 and 49-year-old males, both from Kansas City, MO. They both were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.