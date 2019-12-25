Missouri named most helpful state for veterans seeking employment

JOPLIN, Mo. — The state of Missouri is making a difference for veterans seeking employment.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Missouri is the best state in helping veterans get a job.

One business who supports work for veterans is Freeman Health System.

More than 100 veterans are working at the hospital.

Freeman Health System representatives will attend military recruitment events as well as host events of their own.

Crystal Post, Freeman Health System, said, “Veterans make great employees, they have great work ethic, they can think on the spot, they’re very adaptable and they’re always on time.”

Jimmy Burgess, Veteran, said, “The last thing you know any business wants to be doing is baby-sitting and I think you get that different work ethic out of a veteran when they are in that position.”

There are 18.2 million veterans living in the United States.