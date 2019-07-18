Missouri motorcycle riders still required to wear helmets

JOPLIN, Mo. – Recent action taken by Governor Mike Parson means Show-Me State motorcycle riders are still required to wear helmets.

A bill that would have done away with that practice was passed by the state’s general assembly, but Parson vetoed the repeal of the long standing law. As a result, Captain Nick Jimenez with the Joplin Police Department says it remains the law of the land.

“It decreases your chance of serious injury and death by almost every study that’s ever been done by motorcycle safety organizations, just like anything else, sports players wear helmets to protect their brain and face, it it makes sense to wear a helmet any time you’re riding a motorcycle.” Captain Nick Jimenez, Joplin Police Department

Governor Parson wasn’t against the idea of eliminating the helmet requirement, but said he objected to another part of the bill and that’s why he wouldn’t sign it. The same thing happened in 2009 when then Governor Jay Nixon vetoed a similar bill.