MISSOURI — Missouri workers will see an increase in minimum wage at the start of 2021.

The group Missouri Jobs With Justice says because of Missouri’s Proposition B passing in 2018, the increase will impact 677,000 Missourians or one in four workers. Proposition B allowed for an increase in minimum wage to $10.30 starting January 1st.

By 2023 the wage is set to be $12 an hour.