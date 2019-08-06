1  of  3
Missouri may be dropping the presidential primary ballot

MISSOURI— Missouri state leaders are debating whether the Show Me State should drop the presidential primary ballot next year.

State lawmakers are planning to discuss eliminating the pricey election in a special session next month. They estimate it costs $8 to $10 million to hold the primary every four years.

Missourians traditionally choose their favorite Republican, Democratic or Libertarian candidate the March before the presidential election. However, those results don’t officially select a state candidate, instead each party has caucuses to determine the Missouri pick.

Legislators are expected to debate the change at a special session in early September.

