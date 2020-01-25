Missouri man who was shot by police facing criminal charges

CLEVER, Mo. (AP) – A 48-year-old southwest Missouri man who was shot by police last week has been charged after authorities allege he pointed a gun at the officer who shot him.

Cliff Meny was charged Thursday after a Jan. 18 confrontation with police in Clever.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a probable cause statement says Meny called 911 that day and said he had a gun and needed help.

The statement says Meny pointed a gun in a shooting position at Clever officer Logan High, who fired several shots.

Meny remained hospitalized Friday. He was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.