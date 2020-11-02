Missouri man pleads guilty to meth trafficking after leading Taney County police on pursuit

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Joseph, Missouri, man who led law enforcement officers in a pursuit in Taney County, Missouri pleaded guilty Monday to possessing approximately six pounds of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Andrew R. Trammell, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

A Christian County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Trammell, who was driving a Dodge Durango on Highway 65 near Highway EE, on June 6th, 2019. Trammell refused to stop and led the deputy in a pursuit southbound on Highway 65 into Taney County. Trammell crashed the vehicle upon entering Branson, Missouri, and fled on foot. He was apprehended by Branson police officers after a brief foot chase.

Officers searched the vehicle before towing it from the scene of the crash. Officers found a box on the floorboard between the front and back seats that contained approximately six pounds of methamphetamine and a large quantity of cash.