Missouri man killed in Columbia hit-and-run; woman arrested

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Police say a Missouri man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Columbia, and a woman has been arrested in the case.

Station KOMU reports that the fatal crash happened early Friday morning, when 23-year-old Hunter Sadler, of Mexico, Missouri, was hit as he walked across a Columbia street.

Police say 33-year-old Stephanie Roberts, of Columbia, was behind the wheel and fled the scene.

Police say her damaged car was later found at a Columbia home, and she was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene and involuntary manslaughter.

Both Roberts and a passenger in her car at the time of the crash suffered minor injuries.

