Missouri man guilty of conning money from the elderly

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) — A Missouri man has been found guilty of fraud against elderly citizens.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office announced today that a Polk County jury found.

Timothy Mundy is guilty of one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and two counts of unlawful merchandising practices.

In early 2016, Mundy entered into a contract with an elderly homeowner in Brighton, Missouri.

He told the homeowner he would install a new metal roof.

He was paid $6,250 but never returned to install the roof.

Mundy’s sentencing is set for January 2020.