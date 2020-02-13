Missouri man dies days after Delaware County crash

JAY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Missouri man died in the hospital nine days after a rollover accident in Delaware County.

Officials say on January 29, 30-year-old Clarence K. Gann of Anderson, MO, was eastbound on State Highway 20 when he drifted to the right, over-corrected, and departed the roadway to the left.

His Chevy Malibu then rolled two times and Gann was ejected. Officials say he was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the accident.

He was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark., and died from his injuries on February 7.