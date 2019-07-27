Missouri man arrested in connection to missing Wisconsin farmers

BRAYMER, Mo.(AP) — Officials in Clinton County say the search for two Wisconsin brothers is now a death investigation — not a missing persons case, according to FOX4KC.com.

Nicholas Diemel, Justin Diemel

Officials have been searching for 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel since Sunday.

GPS data from their truck shows they drove it Sunday morning from their hotel in Cameron to Nelson’s farm in Braymer. On Monday, police found their rental truck abandoned at a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.

Court documents say when investigators questioned Nelson, he admitted to driving the truck his farm on Catawba Road in Braymer and leaving it at the commuter lot.

On Friday, Caldwell County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Garland Nelson with tampering with a motor vehicle, in connection to their disappearance. He has not been charged in their deaths at this time.

Investigators have focused their search around Nelson’s property. He has a conviction for selling cattle that didn’t belong to him and spent two years in a federal penitentiary for that charge