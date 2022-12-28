WEST PLAINS, Mo. – A man trying to rescue a dog stuck on the ice of Arrowhead Lake had to be rescued himself when the canoe he was in capsized.

Responding to a call about 1 p.m. Monday, emergency responders pulled the man from the frigid lake on Howell County Road 9000, according to Joe Auffert, chief of the Howell County Rural Fire District.

The man had gone under and resurfaced to cling to the canoe, he said. Responders took another boat out to rescue him. He was treated at the scene by South Howell County Ambulance personnel.

The call had originally come in as a child stuck on the partly frozen lake, but responders found instead an adult male.

The dog was also rescued and taken to a local vet. He was not seriously harmed by the cold, Auffert said.

West Plains Fire Department also assisted in the effort, he said.