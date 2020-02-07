Missouri Man accused of killing Wisconsin brothers appears in court

Closings
Garland Joseph Nelson receives additional charges in case of missing brothers from Wisconsin.

ST. JOSEPH, MO. — A man accused of killing two brothers from Wisconsin made his first in-person court appearance in Missouri. Garland Joseph Nelson did not speak during Thursday’s hearing.

A preliminary hearing date was set for March 24.  Nelson, of Braymer, is accused of killing 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel, 24, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. A probable cause statement says the brothers visited Nelson to collect a $250,000 debt.

Their remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska. The brothers were reported missing July 21 after they failed to show up for a flight home. 

