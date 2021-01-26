Missouri makes it easier to submit medical marijuana certifications

MISSOURI — State workers are streamlining the process to qualify Missouri patients for medical marijuana.

Doctors can now submit certifications through an online system. The secure account includes verification of the physician’s identity and that they are in good standing with the state. The switch is the latest step in a process to move the entire certification program online by June.

Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana in 2020 and the first medical marijuana shop started selling the product last October.

