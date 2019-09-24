Missouri Lt. Gov. Kehoe announces 2020 campaign

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Mike Kehoe is running to keep his seat as Missouri’s lieutenant governor.

The Republican launched his campaign Monday at a Jefferson City park.

Voters never elected Kehoe lieutenant governor. He was appointed to the position following a government reshuffling when former Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in the face of potential impeachment last year.

Mike Parson was serving as lieutenant governor but ascended to the Governor’s Office when Greitens left. Parson then tapped Kehoe to replace him as lieutenant governor. Kehoe had been serving as the second-highest ranking state senator at the time.

Voters will get a chance this election to weigh in on whether they think Parson was right to appoint Kehoe.