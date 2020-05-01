Missouri Lottery ticket sales down by over $21 million from last year

JOPLIN, Mo. — With fewer drivers on the road, lottery sales have dropped off in Missouri.

According to the Missouri lottery, overall ticket sales are down by more than $21 million from last year.

But the owner of one Joplin convenience store says it’s just the opposite case.

He says sales are up as much as 50% since the pandemic hit the Southwest part of the Show-Me State.

James Horton, Owner, Horton’s Pizza Plus, said, “A lot of my customers have told me that they can’t go to the casinos so they’re finding another outlet for their gambling wants.”

And with gas prices so low, it doesn’t hurt that motorists have a little more disposable income now compared to this time last year.