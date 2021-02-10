Missouri looks to protect first responders

MISSOURI — One measure under consideration at the Missouri state capitol would increase certain protections for first responders.

House Bill 59 would allow law enforcement and other emergency workers extra privacy for information, like their address or other personal details. Those individuals would have to make a request to the county to bar release of the information. Supporters say the bill would help protect first responders in cases where those details are being disclosed in an attempt to target or harm them.

Opponents claim it would be difficult to separate out the information, and that it’s already addressed by other criminal statutes.

The measure is awaiting a vote by the full house.