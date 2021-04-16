Missouri looks at ways to certify more substitute teachers

MISSOURI — A short term fix to help boost the number of substitute teachers in Missouri during the pandemic could end up as a more permanent solution.

The Missouri Board of Education is discussing making an online certification an ongoing option to add new subs. The 20 hour training course was added last Summer, giving potential substitute teachers a different way to qualify for the job.

A strong response is prompting the board to consider extending the program, something local school leaders are excited to see.

Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent, said, “We all worried from time to time about keeping our buildings open and keeping quality substitutes in front of our students. So anything that allows us to attract and retain a good pool of quality subs is important to us.”

Normally, you must have completed at least 60 college-level credit hours to qualify as a substitute teacher in Missouri.