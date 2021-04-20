Missouri looks at adding online sales tax

MISSOURI — A new law in Florida means Missouri could be the only state in the union not duplicating its brick and mortar sales tax online. But that could be changing.

The Florida governor has signed a law to collect online sales tax – a question the Missouri governor may soon be weighing. The Missouri House and Senate appear to be supporting the tax this year. But they still have to find common ground on how the tax would take effect.

MO Rep. Cody Smith, R, said, “We are seeking not to raise taxes on the whole but to make them, keep them level where they are. But also implement an online sales tax which would level the playing field between small retailers and large retailers.”

Missouri currently collects a limited online sales tax, tied to retailers that sell online but have a physical presence in the state.