Missouri legislature looks to address slot machines

MISSOURI — The statewide debate over slot machines in Missouri gas stations and bars is grabbing attention in the capitol.

Senate Bill 10 would address how illegal gaming machines are investigated and prosecuted. The measure could mean a business housing illegal slot machines could have its liquor and lottery licenses revoked. It’s estimated that up to 15,000 of the so-called gray machines are operating around the state.

A Platte County case is testing how the legal system handles the machines, but the latest ruling is under appeal.