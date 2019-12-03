Missouri Legislators already pre-filing bills

MISSOURI — Missouri lawmakers have another month before they go back to work, but they’re already building the list of potential laws to debate.

Pre-filing is underway for legislation to consider in 2020.

Hundreds of bills have already been submitted, everything from gun restrictions and property taxes to how night vision goggles are used.

Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts has five bills on the list and is considering a measure to reverse the trend of decreasing police recruitment numbers.

Missouri Representative Lane Roberts (R) said, “Giving some thought to how we improve recruiting, perhaps through some kind of reimbursement to officers who attend the academy and then become productive police officers.”

Missouri’s 2020 legislative session starts on January ninth.