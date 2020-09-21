Missouri leaders wanting to fill vacancy for Supreme Court Justice

MISSOURI — Just days after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Missouri leaders are calling on the president to quickly fill the vacancy on the nation’s highest court.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt is urging President Trump to nominate someone for the seat.

Saying quote, “In 2016, even though I didn’t think the Republican Senate should take the nomination up, I made the point that the president had the responsibility to go ahead and nominate somebody because that’s what the constitution says happens when there’s a vacancy” end quote.

The president recently shared some of his choices to fill the seat, including Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, Barbara Lagoa who currently works on the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals and Amul Thapar who currently serves as the U.S attorney for the Eastern

District of Kentucky.