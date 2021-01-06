Missouri lawmakers react to protests in Washington News by: Chris Six Posted: Jan 6, 2021 / 02:50 PM CST / Updated: Jan 6, 2021 / 04:16 PM CST WASHINGTON, D.C. – Lawmakers from Missouri react to protests happening outside the nation’s Capitol. The violent rioting on Capitol Hill is appalling and must stop! These so-called protesters have exhibited behavior one would expect to witness during a third world coup. This disgusting behavior is not representative of what we stand for as a country.— Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) January 6, 2021 Statement from Senator Josh Hawley:Thank you to the brave law enforcement officials who have put their lives on the line. The violence must end, those who attacked police and broke the law must be prosecuted, and Congress must get back to work and finish its job— Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) January 6, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021 Peaceful protesting is acceptable. Violence, lawlessness and attacks on law enforcement are absolutely not.— Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) January 6, 2021 Trump supporters gather outside Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City pic.twitter.com/chGUzpjdQ2— Heather Lewis (@HeatherLewisTV) January 6, 2021 Trump. It’s simple. Ask them to get out of the building. Now.— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 6, 2021 I condemn this violence and give my complete support to the brave Capitol Police officers working to restore order.Pray for America.— Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) January 6, 2021 The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building.— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021 Our Founding Fathers would weep to see this day. We are a nation of laws and this lawlessness cannot be tolerated.— Elijah Haahr (@elijahhaahr) January 6, 2021 I am currently locked down in a safe and secure location. The country that I am seeing on television is unrecognizable to me. I will continue to pray for the safety of my colleagues and the Capitol Police Officers.— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 6, 2021 What we are seeing in the US Capitol is an act of domestic terrorism and definitionally un-American. These individuals should be arrested and thrown in prison for as long as the law will allow. 1/ #MOLeg— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 6, 2021 #BREAKING | Missouri Senate Democrats canceled their press conference due to “terrorists storm in the Nation’s Capitol.” #moleg #mogov pic.twitter.com/6nLC4cbQxi— Emily Manley (@EmilyManleyTV) January 6, 2021 The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 6, 2021 I’m in the Capitol. I’m safe, and my team and I are sheltering in place.The President of the United States has incited a riot that has now stormed the Capitol. There are rioters roaming the halls of the Capitol. I saw them with my own eyes.Our country deserves better.— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) January 6, 2021 The violent riots we are seeing right now are despicable and have no place in our nation. The President needs to take decisive action immediately to stop this seditious behavior.— Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) January 6, 2021 This is a developing story.